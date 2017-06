March 20 Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC :

* Aroundtown Property Holdings and its wholly-owned subsidiary ATF Netherlands B.V. (ATF) announce today successful placement of $400,000,000 of fixed rate notes due 2032

* Notes were placed under the 1,500,000,000 euro Euro Medium Term Note Programme