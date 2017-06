June 7 AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC :

* Q1 RENTAL AND OPERATING INCOME IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 AT €114 MILLION, INCREASED +128% YOY

* ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF +75% TO €93 MILLION FROM €53 MILLION IN Q1 2016

* Q1 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO €247 MILLION FROM €230 MILLION IN Q1 2016

* EPRA NAV OF €4.2 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, AMOUNTING TO €5.2 PER SHARE, UP 6% FROM YE 2016

* EQUITY RATIO STABLE AT 46%, INCREASING TO 51% ON A PRO FORMA BASIS

* CASH AND LIQUID ASSETS AT €868 MILLION AS OF MARCH 2017