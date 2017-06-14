BRIEF-S P Setia updates on proposed acquisition of stake in I&P Group Sdn
* Entered share purchase agreement with Permodalan Nasional , Amanahraya Trustees and Dato’ Mohd. Nizam Bin Zainordin for proposed I&P acquisition
June 14 Arowana International Ltd
* intends to undertake an on-market buy-back of arowana shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered share purchase agreement with Permodalan Nasional , Amanahraya Trustees and Dato’ Mohd. Nizam Bin Zainordin for proposed I&P acquisition
* Clarifies on news item "Lenders clear Jaiprakash Associates recast plan."
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer