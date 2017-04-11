BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting
April 11 ArQule Inc
* ArQule receives clearance of investigational new drug application from the FDA for proprietary reversible BTK inhibitor, ARQ 531
* ArQule Inc - ArQule plans to initiate a phase 1A/B dose escalation and signal generation trial by Q3 of 2017
* ArQule - Upon completion of phase 1a trial, plans to begin phase 1B trial in number of expansion cohorts
* ArQule Inc - Expansion cohorts will include patients with C481S mutation who are refractory to other therapies
* Trinseo - on June 15, co will acquire all of outstanding shares of Api Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali for about $82 million, net of cash acquired
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes