SAFT ON WEALTH-As psychopath CEOs destroy value, nice ones create it: James Saft
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
May 30 Array BioPharma Inc
* Array bioPharma and Bristol-Myers Squibb announce strategic collaboration
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says under terms of agreement, Array and Bristol-Myers Squibb will jointly support study with Array acting as sponsor
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Collaboration to investigate safety, tolerability and efficacy of Array's investigational MEK inhibitor, binimetinib
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says phase 1/2 study is expected to establish recommended dose regimens for further study
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says results from phase 1/2 study, which is anticipated to begin in second half of 2017
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Collaboration to investigate binimetinib with co's opdivo (nivolumab) and opdivo + yervoy (ipilimumab) regimen
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - Collaboration for potential treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer in patients with microsatellite stable tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.