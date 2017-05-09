May 9 Array Biopharma Inc

* Array Biopharma announces positive top-line results from part 2 of the phase 3 Columbus study of binimetinib and encorafenib for braf-mutant melanoma

* Array Biopharma Inc - new drug application filing on track for June or July 2017

* Array - median PFS for patients on combination of binimetinib (45mg) plus encorafenib (300mg) 12.9 months versus 9.2 months for patients on encorafenib (300mg)

* Array Biopharma Inc- COMBO300 generally well-tolerated, reported dose intensity, adverse events were consistent with COMBO450 results in Columbus part 1