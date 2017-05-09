BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Array Biopharma Inc
* Array Biopharma announces positive top-line results from part 2 of the phase 3 Columbus study of binimetinib and encorafenib for braf-mutant melanoma
* Array Biopharma Inc - new drug application filing on track for June or July 2017
* Array - median PFS for patients on combination of binimetinib (45mg) plus encorafenib (300mg) 12.9 months versus 9.2 months for patients on encorafenib (300mg)
* Array Biopharma Inc- COMBO300 generally well-tolerated, reported dose intensity, adverse events were consistent with COMBO450 results in Columbus part 1
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016