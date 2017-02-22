BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Arris International Plc
* Arris announces preliminary and unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.79
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue $1.759 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.7 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.40
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.09 to $0.13
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.435 billion to $1.485 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V