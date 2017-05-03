May 3 Arris International Plc
* Arris announces preliminary and unaudited first quarter
2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $1.483 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.46
billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.60
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.07
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.65
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arris International Plc- Order backlog at end of Q1 2017
was $1.304 billion, as compared to $1.335 billion at end of Q1
2016
* Arris International Plc- Company's book-to-bill ratio in
Q1 2017 was 1.13, as compared to Q1 2016 of 1.24
