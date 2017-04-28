April 28 Arris International Plc

* On April 26, 2017, Arris International Plc and certain subsidiaries entered into second amendment to its credit facility

* Arris International - Amendment provides for new Term B loan facility of $545 million; proceeds, along with cash on hand, used to repay in full term b loan facility

* New Term B loan has a maturity date of April 2024 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2oEmgF2] Further company coverage: