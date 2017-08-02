BRIEF-ARRIS Q2 preliminary earnings per share $0.16

2 Min Read
Aug 2 (Reuters) - ARRIS International PLC
* ARRIS announces preliminary and unaudited second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 revenue $1.664 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.66 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ARRIS International PLC - quarter-end order backlog was $1.326 billion
* Arris International PLC - remain on track to achieve results within full year 2017 guidance ranges
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.50, revenue view $6.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion
* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.23 to $0.28
* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 to $0.71
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ARRIS International PLC - while slightly delayed, anticipate closing ruckus networks acquisition early in Q4
* Arris International PLC - expect ruckus networks acquisition to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: