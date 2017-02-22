Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 22 Arris International Plc
* Arris to acquire Ruckus Wireless and ICX switch business for $800 million in cash
* Arris International Plc - Arris expects acquisition to be accretive to its non-GAAP earnings per share in first 12 months
* Arris International Plc - transaction is contingent on Broadcom closing its acquisition of Brocade, previously announced on November 2, 2016
* Arris International Plc - deal price in addition to cost of unvested employee stock awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.