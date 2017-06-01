June 1 Arrow Electronics Inc:

* Arrow Electronics - commencement of cash tender offer for up to $285.0 million total consideration for its outstanding 7.50% senior debentures due 2027

* Arrow Electronics Inc -says tender offer for also its outstanding 6.00% notes due 2020, 5.125% notes due 2021 and 3.00% notes due 2018 - sec filing

* Arrow Electronics - tender offer will expire at 11:59 a.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated - sec filing