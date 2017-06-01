June 1 Arrow Electronics Inc

* Arrow electronics prices $500 million notes offering

* Arrow electronics - ‍pricing of one series of company's senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million maturing on january 12, 2028​

* Arrow electronics inc - ‍offering is expected to close on june 12, 2017​

* Arrow electronics - ‍notes are being offered under an automatic shelf registration statement previously filed with securities and exchange commission​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: