UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Arrow Electronics Inc
* Arrow electronics reports first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.46 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.26
* Q1 sales $5.76 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.59 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 earnings per share $1.70 to $1.82 excluding items
* Sees q2 sales $5.975 billion to $6.375 billion
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.62
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.76, revenue view $6.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources