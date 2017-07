July 20 (Reuters) - Arrow Financial Corp:

* Arrow net income up 8.4 pct; loans increase 12.3 pct

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Says in Q2 of 2017, net interest income on GAAP basis increased 7.1 pct to $19.2 million, compared to $18.0 million in comparable quarter of 2016

* Says assets under trust administration and investment management reached $1.4 billion at June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: