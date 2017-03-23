BRIEF-CIT announces $550 mln of additional capital actions
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
March 23 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals adopts stockholder rights agreement
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc - sets trigger at 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
* BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes