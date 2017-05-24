May 24 Arrowhead Properties Ltd:

* FY dividend forecast on track

* HY revenue (excluding straight line rental income) of 959.3 million rand versus. 743.7 million rand

* HY net asset value per share 1132.84 cents

* Over last 18 months, have seen effects of higher cost of equity, cost of debt, deterioration in general economic sentiment

* Economic conditions hurt ability to fill vacant space, renew leases; has heightened competition among property owners for existing pool of tenants