May 16 ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG:

* GENERATED SALES OF EUR 2.47 MILLION IN 2016 (2015: 3.50 MILLION) AND A TOTAL OUTPUT OF 3.06 MILLION EUROS (2015: 3.96 MILLION EUROS)

* FY EBIT LOSS OF EUR 0.41 MILLION, COMPARED TO PROFIT OF EUR 0.64 MILLION IN 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)