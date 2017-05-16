BRIEF-Caxton to dispose of 50.72 pct of Moneyweb
June 19 Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd:
May 16 ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG:
* GENERATED SALES OF EUR 2.47 MILLION IN 2016 (2015: 3.50 MILLION) AND A TOTAL OUTPUT OF 3.06 MILLION EUROS (2015: 3.96 MILLION EUROS)
* FY EBIT LOSS OF EUR 0.41 MILLION, COMPARED TO PROFIT OF EUR 0.64 MILLION IN 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd:
* Says to re-appoint Ramakrishna Prasad Kondapalli as managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies, Troila Technology