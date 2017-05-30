UPDATE 1-Copersucar boosts earnings as Alvean, Eco-Energy gain market share

SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.