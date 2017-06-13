June 13 Arthur J Gallagher & Co-

* Arthur J Gallagher-plans to close offerings of $648 million aggregate principal amount senior unsecured notes,$250 million in late june,remainder in early aug​

* Arthur J Gallagher & Co - ‍interest rate on $50 million of floating rate notes would be 2.89% using three-month libor on june 9, 2017