BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc
* Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q17 results
* Qtrly revenues $184.1 million versus $ 174.5 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.37
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Artisan partners asset management - aum increased to $103.8 billion at march 31, increase of $6.9 billion, or 7.1%, compared to $96.8 billion at dec 31, 2016
* Q1 revenue view $182.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million