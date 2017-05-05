BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology's unit completes acquisition in Shenzhen-based electronics firm
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
May 5 Artivision Technologies Ltd
* Nominated Ng Weng Sui Harry to be chairman of board
* Kenneth Goh Tzu Seoh will relinquish his role as executive chairman of company
* Yang Tse Pin has resigned as a director of company with effect from 5 May 2017
* Kesavan Nair has been appointed as a director of company with effect from 5 may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
Borrowing from nature, some machines now have arms that curl and grip like an octopus, others wriggle their way inside an airplane engine or forage underwater to create their own energy.
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.