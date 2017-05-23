BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets tentative ANDA approval for drug to treat overactive bladder
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Solifenacin Succinate tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg
May 24 Arvida Group Ltd
* Fy NPAT of NZ$54 million, up NZ$30 million on pcp
* Final dividend lifted to 1.15 cents per share
* Fy total operating revenue of NZ$101.4 million, up 23%
* "Expect increased level of dividend to be maintained"
* Conditional agreement was entered to acquire 8.2 hectares of bare land in Richmond, Nelson for NZ$11 million
* Gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement among Sun Pharma Medisales, Ranbaxy Drugs, Gufic Pharma, Vidyut Investments, co
