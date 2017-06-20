June 20 ARYZTA AG:

* ANNOUNCES THAT THE BOARD HAS APPOINTED KEITH COOPER, A SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR AT FTI CONSULTING AS CEO OF ITS AMERICAS BUSINESS ON AN INTERIM BASIS

* RONAN MINAHAN HAS DECIDED TO TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS AND IS STEPPING DOWN AS COO AMERICAS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT