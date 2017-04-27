April 27 Genkyotex SA:

* Cash & cash equivalents of EUR 21.8 million ($23.7 million) as of March 31, 2017

* Is on track with the preparation for initiation of phase 2 trial with GKT831 in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC); trial expected to begin by end of h1 2017

* Cash position doesn't include expected reimbursement of research tax credit for 2016, which co estimated to be at about EUR 3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)