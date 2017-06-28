UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 AS ROMA SPA:
* SIGNED CONTRACT WITH FEYENOORD ROTTERDAM NV FOR PERMANENT ACQUISITION OF FOOTBALL PLAYER RICK KARSDORP
* VALUE OF ACQUISITION IS EUR 14 MILLION, WHICH CAN BE INCREASED BY UP TO EUR 5 MILLION IF SPECIFIC SPORTING TARGETS ARE REACHED Source text: reut.rs/2tl1Phi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources