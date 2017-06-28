June 28 AS ROMA SPA:

* SIGNED CONTRACT WITH FEYENOORD ROTTERDAM NV FOR PERMANENT ACQUISITION OF FOOTBALL PLAYER RICK KARSDORP

* VALUE OF ACQUISITION IS EUR 14 MILLION, WHICH CAN BE INCREASED BY UP TO EUR 5 MILLION IF SPECIFIC SPORTING TARGETS ARE REACHED Source text: reut.rs/2tl1Phi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)