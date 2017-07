July 20 (Reuters) - AS ROMA SPA:

* SIGNS GREGOIRE DEFREL ON LOAN UNTIL JUNE 30, 2018, FROM U.S. SASSUOLO CALCIO

* Loan Fee for Gregoire Defrel Amounts to Eur 5 Million

* AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THAT AS ROMA MUST MAKE THE ACQUISITION OF GREGOIRE DEFREL PERMANENT FOR EUR 15 MILLION IF CERTAIN CONDITIONS ARE MET

* TRANSFER FEE FOR GREGOIRE DEFREL MAY INCREASE OF UP TO EUR 3 MILLION Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)