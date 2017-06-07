UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
* Says it will issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 100 billion yen via public offering
* Says maturity date June 12, 2020 and interest rate 0.08 percent per annum
* Says it will issue 10th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 130 billion yen via public offering
* Says maturity date June 13, 2022 and interest rate 0.17 percent per annum
* Says it will issue 11th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen via public offering
* Says maturity date June 13, 2024 and interest rate 0.23 percent per annum
* Says it will issue 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 billion yen via public offering
* Says maturity date June 11, 2027 and interest rate 0.33 percent per annum
* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says subscription date on June 7 and payment date on June 13
* Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will serve as underwriters
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JtetcL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources