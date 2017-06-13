June 13 Asahi Intecc Co Ltd

* Says it will distribute treasury stock at the price of 4,596.35 yen per share, to raise 3.21 billion yen in total, through public offering

* Says it will distribute treasury stock at the price of 4,596.35 yen per share, to raise up to 969.4 million yen in total, through private placement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UkMGdG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)