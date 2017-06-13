Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Asahi Intecc Co Ltd
* Says it will distribute treasury stock at the price of 4,596.35 yen per share, to raise 3.21 billion yen in total, through public offering
* Says it will distribute treasury stock at the price of 4,596.35 yen per share, to raise up to 969.4 million yen in total, through private placement
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UkMGdG
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER