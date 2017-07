July 21 (Reuters) - ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC:

* PRELIM REVENUES FOR JUNE 2017 AMOUNT TO ABOUT USD 108 MILLION AND ARE ABOUT 22% HIGHER THAN REVENUES IN JUNE 2016

* PRELIM REVENUES FOR Q2 2017 AMOUNT TO ABOUT USD 280 MILLION, UP ABOUT 12% YOY