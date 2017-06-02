UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 Ascena Retail Group Inc:
* Ascena Retail Group Inc announces change in planned third quarter earnings release date to accommodate final review and validation of previously announced goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge
* Changing release date for its fiscal 2017 Q3 financial results, previously planned for Monday, June 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources