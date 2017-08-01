BRIEF-Ascena Retail: Gary Muto appointed president and CEO of Ascena Brands​

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - Gary Muto has been appointed to newly created position of president and CEO of Ascena Brands
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - has consolidated its executive leadership structure
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - expect to deliver $250 to $300 million in cost savings through fiscal 2019
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - Brian Lynch has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Ascena Retail Group