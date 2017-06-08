UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
June 8 Ascena Retail Group Inc:
* Ascena Retail Group, Inc. reports third quarter results; non-cash impairment drives gaap loss of $5.29 per share; comparable sales down 8 pct on continued traffic headwinds; reports non-gaap eps of $0.05
* Q3 loss per share $5.29
* Q3 sales $1.565 billion versus $1.669 billion
* Reaffirms fy non-gaap earnings per share view $0.10 to $0.15 including items
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - reaffirms full year non-gaap eps guidance of $0.10 - $0.15
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - qtrly comparable sales down 8% on continued traffic headwinds
* Ascena Retail-loss in current quarter includes non-cash pre-tax impairment charge of $1.324 billion to write-down a portion of goodwill and other intangible assets
* Ascena Retail Group-recently increased cost takeout target of change for growth transformation program to a range of $250 to $300 million by fiscal 2019
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - company ended q3 of fiscal 2017 with inventory of $714 million, down 3% from $739 million at end of year-ago period
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - expects to incur a loss on a non-gaap eps basis of $0.06 to $0.01 during q4 of fiscal 2017
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - qtrly non-gaap diluted net income per common share $0.05
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
