UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Reaffirms full year non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.37 - $0.42
* Reports second quarter GAAP EPS loss of $0.18, comparable sales down 4 pct; second quarter non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.07; reaffirms full year non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.37 - $0.42
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* Q2 sales $1.748 billion versus $1.842 billion
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.12 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42 excluding items
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources