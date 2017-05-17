UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Ascena Retail Group provides fiscal Q3 and full year 2017 guidance update; identifies significant upside to “change for growth” cost savings target; announces expected non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment
* Ascena Retail Group Inc sees Q3 FY17 comparable sales down 8%
* Ascena Retail Group Inc sees Q3 FY17 non-GAAP EPS $0.04 - $0.06
* Ascena Retail Group Inc sees full year 2017 non-GAAP EPS $0.10 - $0.15
* Ascena Retail Group Inc sees full year comparable sales down 7% - down 6%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "have adjusted our second-half outlook to reflect this environment and limited near term visibility"
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - co's initiatives are now expected to deliver $250 to $300 million in cost savings as compared to our prior $150 million target
* Says "no longer believe it appropriate to expect a stabilization of traffic"
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - expects to record a material non-cash impairment charge of its goodwill and intangible assets during Q3
* Says "believe operating conditions in our sector are likely to remain challenging for next 12 to 24 months"
* Says now expected to deliver $250 to $300 million in cost savings as compared to our prior $150 million target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources