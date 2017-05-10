BRIEF-Prime Financial Group says FY consolidated group income expected to increase by about 35%
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017
May 10 Ascencia Ltd:
* 9-Months ended March 2017 total revenue 822.5 million rupees versus 768.4 million rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended March 2017 profit before taxation 287.9 million rupees versus 274.9 million rupees year ago
* Says performance of property assets will continue to remain robust and performance of the co for financial year 2017 will be on target Source: bit.ly/2pv8GPu Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SYDNEY, June 20 A credit ratings downgrade of Australia's biggest banks by Moody's Investor Service is not expected to raise their funding costs because the new rating is in line with other ratings agencies, Deutsche Bank analysts said.
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Democrats took to the Senate floor on Monday to throw a spotlight on behind-the-scenes efforts by the Republican majority to repeal former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare.