May 10 Ascencia Ltd:

* 9-Months ended March 2017 total revenue 822.5 million rupees versus 768.4 million rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended March 2017 profit before taxation 287.9 million rupees versus 274.9 million rupees year ago

* Says performance of property assets will continue to remain robust and performance of the co for financial year 2017 will be on target Source: bit.ly/2pv8GPu Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)