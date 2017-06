June 19 ASCENCIO SCA:

* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 26.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 17.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT END OF MARCH 98.1 PERCENT

* PROPOSES GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.20 PER SHARE FOR 2016

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS FY DIVIDEND TO BE AT LEAST COMPARABLE TO THE ONE FROM LAST YEAR

* SAYS WITH DEBT RATIO OF 43.7 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, STILL HAS AN INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF EUR 78 MILLION BEFORE IT EXCEEDS 50 PERCENT THRESHOLD