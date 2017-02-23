Feb 23 Ascencio SCA:

* Q1 rental income 9.9 million euros ($10.48 million), up 6.1 percent

* Q1 net profit 12.0 million euros versus 21.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 value of the portfolio up slightly (0.3 pct) on a like-for-like basis

* Q1 debt ratio of 45.1 pct as at 31 Dec. 2016

* Occupancy rate at Dec. 31 97.9 percent

* Says is confident of being able to distribute a dividend for the current financial year comparable to that of the previous financial year