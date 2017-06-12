BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Ascendant Resources Inc:
* Ascendant Resources provides May production & exploration update
* Ascendant Resources Inc - milled production for month was 50,597 tonnes, an average of 1,687 tonnes per day.
* Ascendant Resources Inc - company's El Mochito mine in Honduras hoisted 46,833 tonnes of ore in month of May, an average of 1,511 tonnes per day
* Ascendant Resources Inc - first of three trucks ordered in March is now on site and currently being reassembled underground
* Ascendant Resources Inc - a second truck is expected to arrive in late June with a third in early July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities