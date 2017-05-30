BRIEF-New Residential increases Q2 dividend to $0.50 per common share
* New Residential increases second quarter dividend to $0.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
* Ascendas Reit Divests 10 Woodlands Link
* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte
* Agreement for sale of 10 Woodlands Link for s$19.28 million
* Proposed divestment not expected to have any material effect on co's net asset value and dpu for fy17/18
* Net proceeds after divestment costs are expected to be s$18.9 million
* Transaction is expected to be completed by q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.