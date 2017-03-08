March 8 Ascendis Health:

* HY revenue up 66 pct to R3.1 billion

* HY normalised HEPS up 34 pct to 74.9 cents per share

* Says interim dividend up 16 pct 11 cents per share

* Funds of about R750 million are available for acquisitions in next 12 months without raising further equity