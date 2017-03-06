BRIEF-Health Italia Q1 EBITDA at 819,503 euros
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS
March 6 Ascendis Health Limited:
* Acquisition Of 100 pct Of Cipla Agrimed Proprietary Limited And Cipla Vet Proprietary Limited
* Deal for consideration of r375 million
* Purchase consideration of between r250 million and r500 million will be settled out of existing cash and facilities
* A deferred payment of r50 million which will be settled in cash on 2 July 2018.
* Effective date for proposed transaction is expected to be 1 April 2017
* Combined profit after tax of acquisitions was r31 million for period ended 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
June 16Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/phT17K Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)