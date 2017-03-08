EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 8 Ascendis Health Limited:
* Ascendis will acquire 1.1. Core business assets of Sunwave Pharma SRL , a distribution company based in Romania,
* Says acquisition of core business assets of sunwave pharma srl for a total consideration of Eur 16,350,000
* Will also acquire intellectual property of NHP Natural Health Pharma ltd for a total consideration of between eur 26,100,000 and eur 49,100,000,
* Effective date for NHP Pharma transaction is expected to be 30 April 2017.
* Effective date of Sunwave transaction is expected to be 30 April 2017.
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings

* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing