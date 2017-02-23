BRIEF-Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed unit buys 70 pct stake in Hebei pharma firm
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
Feb 23 Ascendis Health Ltd:
* Sees HY headline earnings per share between 40 - 43 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017