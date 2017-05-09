BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Ascent Capital Group Inc
* Ascent Capital Group announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Quarterly revenue $141.2 million
* Ascent Capital Group Inc qtrly basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $1.56
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia