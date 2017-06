March 22 Ascent Resources Utica Llc:

* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings- co, Aru Finance intend to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two series due in 2022 and 2025

* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings-net proceeds from offering will be used to retire the existing aru second lien term loan and for general corporate purposes