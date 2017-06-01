June 1 Ascential Plc:

* Agreed sale of remaining 11 UK-based Heritage Brands to Metropolis International Ltd for a consideration of 23.5 mln stg​

* Consideration of 23.5 mln stg, payable in cash and subject to normal working capital adjustments​

* Sale has completed and proceeds will be used to reduce Ascential's net debt​