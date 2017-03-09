March 9 Ascom Holding AG:

* Ascom as a OneCompany expects 3–6% revenue growth (with stronger growth rates in healthcare) and 14–15% EBITDA margin in 2017

* FY EBITDA of 41.7 million Swiss francs ($41.06 million) with an EBITDA margin of 13.9% (adjusted for network testing and onecompany restructuring costs)

* FY net cash position of 24.1 million Swiss francs and equity ratio of 35.9%

* FY loss at group level of 145.7 million Swiss francs due to extraordinary effects in connection with the divestment of network testing

* Ascom as a OneCompany organization: 2020 (mid-term target): 7–10% revenue growth with the ambition to reach an EBITDA margin of 20% Source text - bit.ly/2n8PyqS

