May 31 Ascott Residence Trust

* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America

* deal for ‍aggregate purchase consideration of us$106.0 million​

* unit entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire hotel property known as doubletree by hilton hotel New York

* ‍acquisition is expected to contribute additional annual EBITDA of us$6.3 million​