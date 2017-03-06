March 6 Ascott Residence Trust

* Target acquisitions are expected, on a pro forma basis, to contribute an additional annual ebitda of s$5.5 million for financial year ended 31 december 2016

* Target acquisitions are expected, on a pro forma basis, to increase distributable income by s$3.5 million for financial year ended 31 december 2016